Image copyright Sahara Reporters Image example Di organizers of di protest say di 'Revolution' no be war

Di Nigerian Police don call di protest wey one group dey plan to do across di kontri on August 5, 2019 treasonable offence.

Dis na afta dem see video of one 'Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria' and others wey dem say dey try force change of regime for di kontri wit di protest wey dem dey call 'Revolution Now'.

Skip Twitter post by @PoliceNG PLANNED ‘‘REVOLUTION’’ MARCH, A TREASONABLE FELONY – IGP WARNS



The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media by the ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and others’, inciting Nigerians, home and abroad, — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) August 3, 2019

AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore wey be one of di main pipo wey dey mobolize di 'Revolution Now' protest bin report say secret police (SSS) arrest am on Saturday, August 3 but police say dem no know anytin about am.

Di Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, bin announce for statement say di word "revolution" mean say "dem go use force and violence to take ova power".

Skip Twitter post 2 by @PoliceNG While acknowledging the rights of Nigerians to embark on protest, the Force wishes to note that such rights should not translate to a violent and forceful change of government which clearly is the meaning of ‘revolution’. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) August 3, 2019

Tho di police say Nigerians get right to protest, dem also warn say dem go bring di full arm of di law for any pesin wey join dis "criminal act".

Meanwhile, di National Labour Congress and di Trade Union Congress don announce say dia hand no dey di protest.

Presido of NLC Ayuba Wabba tok say none of di unions wey dey under dia joinbodi dey involved in di organising of di Revolution protest.