Image copyright PAstor Adeboye/Facebook

Kidnappers don gbab five Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) ministers for Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, South-West Nigeria.

Di kidnappers take di pastors hostage for di early hours of Friday morning.

BBC understand say di pastors been dey on dia way to di Church yearly convention wey dey hold every August for dia Redemption Camp wey dey for Mowe, Ogun State.

One of di pastors of di church wey dey on ground for di convention tell BBC say di General overseer of di church, Enoch Adeboye mention am for service dis morning as dem raise prayers for di victims.

Dis tori dey come only days after Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say dem go use drones to monitor forest and oda hideouts wey criminals dey operate for southwest of di kontri.

Dis move dey come even as kill-kill and kidnapping don increase for some parts of di kontri. Early dis month, gunmen kill di daughter of Afenifere group leader for Ore area of Ondo state.