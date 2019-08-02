IGP order search for killers of Rev father and begin rescue operation for RCCG pastors

Image copyright Nigeria Police Force

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu don order massive manhunt for di killers of Catholic Priest, Rev Father Paul Offu.

Unknown gunmen kill Reverend Paul along Ihe-Agbudu roda as im dey return from wia im go visit anoda priest, Rev Benjamin Achi on Thursday.

For inside statement wey police tok tok pesin Frank Mba release, di Nigeria police oga say dem "don deploy sabi pipo for di force go Enugu to add to ones wey dey dia for dia investigation into di unfortunate incident."

Di death of di priest spark protests by plenti Catholic priest for Enugu on Friday over di killing of dia colleague.

Also di statement say di force don intensify operations for di rescue of five Redeemed Christian Christian Church of God pastors wey unknown gunmen gbab for Ijebu-Ode - Ore road on di smae day.

Tori be say di pastors been dey on dia way to Lagos from di Eastern part of di kontri to attend di church everi year convention before di incident happun.

Di IGP condemn di killing of Catholic priest and di abduction of di pastors as im say pipo wey do dis kind tins no go go unpunished.