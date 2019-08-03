Image copyright Sahara Reporters Image example Sowore bin dey plan to do protest across di kontri on August 5

Nigeria police don tok say dem no know about di arrest of di AAC presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Security agents wey fit be secret police (SSS) arrest Sowore, early mor mor on Saturday, according to im tori pipo.

"I no dey aware, I no get dat informate for now. But if I find out anytin about di mata, I go let you know," Nigeria Police tok-tok pesin Frank Mbah tell BBC Pidgin .

Tori be say Sowore wey don begin mobilize to do Revolution protest across Nigeria from August 5, 2019 bin raise alarm for Twitter around 1:25am say Department of State Service (DSS) dey im house.

Dis protest im dey plan to do against bad governance for Nigeria.

As e be so, DSS neva publish any statement to confirm or deny di arrest.

Social Media user don enta mata

Meanwhile, some Nigerians for social media dey use di hashtag '#FreeSowore' to demand for im release.