Image copyright PAstor Adeboye/Facebook

Ogun State police command say dem don rescue all five Redeemed Christian Church of God ministers wey kidnappers gbab on Friday morning.

Police tok tok pesin Abimbola Oyeyemi wey tok to BBC say di victims dey on dia way to police headquarter for Abeokuta.

Earlier on Saturday morning oga Oyeyemi tok say di force been rescue di only woman among di five victims, madam Chidinma Ibelegbo.

Jaguda pipo gbab all five of di Redeem members wen dem been dey on dia way to di Church yearly convention for Redemption Camp wey dey for Mowe, Ogun State.