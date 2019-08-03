Fish and plantain sara everi wia for 2019 Bole Festival
Dis year Bole festival title na Our taste, Our Culture and e hold on 3rd of August inside Port-Harcourt
Bole festival na di biggest food festival for di southern part of Nigeria wey dey attract many pipo from all ova di kontri
Different food exhibitors na im dey come di festival to showcase di many kind of Bole and fish delicacy
Family, friends and odas dey get time to bond and enjoy dia selve during dis festival
Di Bole festival dey celebrate one popular street food wey pitakwa pipo dey call Bole. Bole na mixture of roasted plantain and yam with fish and sauce.
Di Bole festival dey provide time for families to bond and jolly as pipo fit enjoy games, better music and dance
Di 2019 edition na di fourth time wey di festival dey hold
Different kind of games na part of di activities wey dey also take place during di Bole festival