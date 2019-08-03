Fish and plantain sara everi wia for 2019 Bole Festival

  • 3 August 2019

Bole Festival wey dey celebrate one popular street food, special dish of roasted plantain and fish with pepper sauce, don start for Port Harcourt Rivers state

    Dis year Bole festival title na Our taste, Our Culture and e hold on 3rd of August inside Port-Harcourt

    Bole festival na di biggest food festival for di southern part of Nigeria wey dey attract many pipo from all ova di kontri

    For Pitakwa, na must for Bole dish to get fish with pepper sauce plus also garnish am with vegetable and oda tins

    Different food exhibitors na im dey come di festival to showcase di many kind of Bole and fish delicacy

    Family, friends and odas dey get time to bond and enjoy dia selve during dis festival

    Di Bole festival dey celebrate one popular street food wey pitakwa pipo dey call Bole. Bole na mixture of roasted plantain and yam with fish and sauce.

  • Pipo wey dey play games during di bola festival BBC

    Di Bole festival dey provide time for families to bond and jolly as pipo fit enjoy games, better music and dance

    Di theme for dis year Bole festival na “our taste, our culture”

    Di 2019 edition na di fourth time wey di festival dey hold

    Di Bole festival dey also celebrate foods and provide opportunity for pipo to Network

    Different kind of games na part of di activities wey dey also take place during di Bole festival

