Nigeria Department of State Security Service (DSS), don confam say na dem true-true arrest di former Presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore.

Oga Sowore wey be publisher of Sahara Reporters, na one of di organisers of di protest wey Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria wan do on Monday 5th August but police call di protest "treasonable offence."

Tok-tok pesin for DSS, Peter Afunaya, tell BBC say dem arrest di organiser of di protests wey dem call 'Revolution Now' on Saturday morning because im dey call for di overthrow of Nigerian goment.

Sowore Coalition for Revolution movement, bin call on Nigerians all ova di kontri to come out for streets and demand di end to insecurity.

Di group also want free education and healthcare for everibodi plus also make dem nationalise ogbonge economic sector for di kontri.

Dem promote dis plan protests for social media wit di hashtag Revolution Now.

Di security service no gree confam if dem go arrest anybody wey show up for di protests wey dem wan do on Monday.

Local media report say oga Afunaya tok say di DSS dey act within dia constitutional powers to arrest and detain anybody or group wey dey threaten di unity and peaceful living of Nigeria.

Meanwhile some ogbonge pipo for di kontri like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Oby Ezekwesili, Shehu Sani don dey hala and call for di release of Sowore.