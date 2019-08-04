Image copyright Getty Images

Presidency for Nigeria don ask human rights group Amnesty Nigeria to come explain dia promotion of tweets wey call for di "overthrow of Nigerian constitution."

For tweet wey di verified Presidency twitter handle put out on Sunday, di presidency say dem no dey object di work wey di human rights group dey do but wan know if dem get any defence for di tweet.

On Wednesday, 31 July, Amnesty Nigeria post tweet wey be like say dem dey support di #RevolutionNow protest wey one group dey plan to do across Nigeria on August 5.

Di presidency wan know if di group get any defence to wetin dem post.

Amnesty International don previously condemn some of di activities of Nigeria goment like di detention of di Shiites Islamic Movement leader, Ibrahim El-zakzaky and im wife.

Meanwhile on Saturday Nigerian Police call di protest wey some Nigerians including AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore dey plan to do against bad goment as "treasonable offence."

Di Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, bin announce for statement say di word "revolution" mean say "dem go use force and violence to take ova power".

Tho di police say Nigerians get right to protest, dem also warn say dem go bring di full arm of di law for any pesin wey join dis "criminal act".