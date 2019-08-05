Image copyright Bebnone Payounni

Climate change don force some cotton farmers for only di frown as deh di loss crops and moni wen rain fall or sun shine too much, but dis situation go fit change wit farmers insurance.

Sabi pipo for climate change check say for de year 2050, harvest for some crops go drop by 20 percent. Cameroon as number one producer for cotton for Africa, wan limit effects for climate change for farmers.

Bebnone Payounni, vice president for cotton farmers association, weh e di work cotton for 30 hectares for Northern Cameroon don di feel de pinch for climate change.

"Cotton di depend na for rain for grow. Wen sun over shine cotton di get stress as e lack wata den e no di produce much, we di loss crops and e mean say we di loss moni too.

"Also, wen rainfall too much, de cotton no di support too much water, and harvest too di reduce and farmer di losses".

De farmer explain say last year sun shine for 16 days wen cotton komot flower so e loss 1.6 tons for hectare, weh e bi laik FCFA 150,000 for hectare.

Bertin Abuem, corn farmer for Mbam and Inoubou division for centre region say for de pass four years e loss 30 hectares for corn.

"Small farmers laik we no master weather data and we no even get de informate. Wen de first rain fall, farmers di plant afta sun di dry de corn and na so we di loss crops".

Image example Bebnone Payounni na Vice President for cotton farmers' association

"Ah don loss laik FCFA 15m for corn farm, na big moni. If we get informate for phone from pipo weh deh master weather, say make we plant for so and so period.

Corn na key crop weh, 60 percent for chicken, pig feed, for make beer and sell and chop.

Goment and e partners launch indexed insurance for limit de effect for climate change even if deh no fit stop'am.

Even though na new tool for Cameroon, 32 countries for Africa don di use'am for helep dia framers, among dem, Senegal and Ethiopia wit support for World Bank.

Cotton farmers say de index insurance for framers na correct tin for dem for stabilise and save dia moni. Corn farmers don di look for dis kana tool for 10 years now, Abouem tok.

Image example Abouem Bertin na corn farmer

Since 22 May, 2019, about 8000 farmers for cotton don register and go fit get compensation if deh loss dia cotton.

"Sabi pipo go measure damage for farm wit satellite, calculate weti for give farmers for simple and standard way", Thierry Kepeden, for insurance tok.

Gabriel Mbairobe, agriculture and rural development minister say goment go coordinate different parties, put platform for follow-up, mimi weather stations, collect and save data wit partners for helep farmer.

But, goment don warn insurance say make de taim for compensate farmer no long.