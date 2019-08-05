Image example BBC Pidgin dey cover di August 5 Revolution Now protest across Nigeria.

Security pipo enta streets fire tear gas, check pipo phones, arrests di ones dem fit arrest, for Lagos, South West Nigeria on Monday as supporters of di Revolution Now protest for Nigeria say dem go still go ahead wit dia protest

Tori be say goment arrest di main organiser for weekend.

Tok tok pesin for DSS say dem detain Omoyele Sowore sake of im wan "overthrow di Nigeria goment."

Di protest na against bad goment inside Nigeria. Di Revolution Now suppose happun inside 21 states of di 36 states wey dey Nigeria.

Nigeria spy secret police Department of State Security Service (DSS), don confam say na dem true-true arrest di former Presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore.

Lagos protest

Abuja protest

Di revolution protest no hold for Nigeria capital Abuja as di popular Unity Fountain dey empty.

Police officers dey ground to chook eye for wetin dey happun.

Di early mor mor rain sef don contribute to prevent pipo to come out for di protest.

Image example Abuja Unity Fountain

Port Harcourt protest

One of di pipo wey dey collabo di #RevolutionNow protest Solomon Lenu tell BBC Pidgin say dem no fit continue wit di protest for for Port Harcourt, Southern Nigeria, because police don clamp down everi where and no gree allow dem do di protest.

Im say dem still dey try to see how dem fit tok to police to see reasons why dem suppose allow dem.

"As e stand now, plenti tension dey di state and di goment don fully mobilise security pipo to clamp down on dis movement and we no go wan put di lives of di pipo wey dey protest for danger so as e dey now e no dey possible for us to continue with di protest as di security dey mobilise to stand against us. Even though we still dey try to see how we fit reachbout to di police hierarchy to see how dem for allow us continue with dis movement because na for di good of evribodi."

Lenu say wetin dem go demand for if dem allow dem do di protest Na for di unconditional release of di convener of the #Revolutionnow protest, Omoyele Sowore and all di demands wey di #Revolutionnow protest dey ask.

Solomon Lenu na di President for Excellent Achievers Movement and tok tok pesin for Renaissance for Prace and Empowerment Initiative wey dey partner with di #Revolutionnow protest to organise di protest for Port Harcourt as dem believe in di Ideology of di protest

A drive round di city of Port Harcourt show say pipo dey go about dia normal business

Kano protest : Na same thing for Kano as no single protester show face for Di usual meeting point of Sani Abacha Stadium for Di state.BBC Pidgin go round the city but na normal activity dey happun without even strong police or military presence

Since wey dem arrest Sowore, na so many ogbonge Nigerians dey condemn di move, some don say di protest must go on, but who be dis man wey dey dinger Revolution Now across Nigeria?