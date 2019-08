Image example President Muhammadu Buhari na Sunni Muslim while Sheik ibrahim el-zakzaky be di leader of Shiite Muslim

Shiite Leader inside Nigeria Ibrahim El-Zakzaky get bail on Monday morning for attempted murder case wey Kaduna state goment cari go court.

El-Zakzaky wey already dey prison since 2015 and im wife bin dey ask court to give am bail so dat im fit go take urgent medical treatment.

Bayero Dari wey be El-Zakzaky lawyer tell BBC afta di court ruling say say di Leader of di banned Islamic Movement of Nigeria group go fit now travel to India for treatment.

Di court also order say make di goment lawyers escort Sheik El-Zakzaky travel, to ensure he return for di trial.

Image example Heavy security bin tanda for front of Kaduna State High Court on Monday morning before di ruling

Image example Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

El-Zakzaky followers don dey protest for Abuja and oda places for di kontri, to demand for di release of dia leader, wey don dey detention since 2015 even though one oda court don order say make dem release am.