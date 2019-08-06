Image copyright @Presidency_GMB

Di Gambia don release new currency notes wey get di national birds ontop, to take am replace foto of former President Yahya Jammeh.

Central bank chief Bakary Jammeh present di money to President Adama Barrow before dem release am through commercial banks starting from Tuesday.

Di money wey Di Gambia dey use na dalasi, wey don dey in circulation since independence for 1965. Di new notes na total change of all dia money including 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 notes.

Gambia presidency ontop dia @Presidency_GMB announce di change on Monday.

Image copyright Getty Images

Na for 2015 dem print di money wey get oga Jammeh foto ontop and di central bank announce for 2018 say dem go begin commot am from circulation.

Image copyright @Presidency_GMB

Oga Jammeh rule end wen President Adama Barrow take office afta im win elections for December 2016.

Di currency change dey happun for di time wen di Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) wey di Gambia goment setup, dey investigate human rights violations wey dem allege happun during Oga Jammeh 22-year rule. Di mata include report of anyhow kill kill, torture and illegal detention.