Nigeria university lecturers union - ASUU), say di plan by di federal goment to build laborary inside universities for all di six geo-political zones of di kontri, na jama-jama plan wey no go work.

Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, di National President of Academic Staff Union of Universities tell BBC tok on Wednesday say dem never get official notice from di federal goment but say if na true, e no go serve di union purpose because e dey outside of di plan wey dem don gree wit di goment.

On Tuesday 6 August, di Federal Goment of Nigeria announce di plan through di Permanent Secretary of di Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Bitrus Nabasu, wey announce am for one ceremony for Abuja.

"We dey against any ad-hoc arrangement wey we no fit fully track... E no be part of our agreement." Na so Prof. Ogunyemi hala.

Image example Histology lab for Medical Sciences Faculty for University of Port Harcourt

Di agreement wey di ASUU presido dey tok about na di one wey follow one 2012 report by one federal goment committee to torchlight all di tins wey universities need to move forward - and dia recommendation be say N1.3tr dey needed to fix tins like libraries, facilities and even laboratories.

Yet, according to Ogunyemi, di goment neva implement am.

"Wen you say you wan build laboratories inside everi geo-political zone, wetin dem want make we take that one do? So one university go dey patronize anoda university lab for research?

Prof. Ogunyemi say wetin goment suppose dey do na to improve di ones wey dey instead of to dey build new facility.

Image example Animal house for department of Plant and Animal Science, University of Port Harcourt

Although di joinbodi presido say goment bin start to implement di committee recommendation but dem later stop. E confam say for 2014, federal goment release N200bn (over four years) and dis money join with TET fund money, don fix some tins, including labs.

"If to say goment serious... by 2019 all our universities suppose don get new look... lab suppose dey for correct shape, libraries suppose stock well and facility for teaching suppose dey okay."

Oga Nabasu no make am clear whether dis new labs wey goment wan build, na for academic purpose or for students to come do medical tests, or both.

Image example Classroom for Chemistry department Bayero University, Kano

Many labs inside goment federal universities don already dabaru. and go need change.