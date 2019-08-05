Image example #Revolution Now protesters for Lagos

Presidential candidate of African Action Congress for di February 2019 election for Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore ginger im supporters across di kontri to protest against bad goment.

Sowore call di protest match, #RevolutionIsNow and tori be say e suppose happun inside 21 states of di 36 states wey dey for Nigeria.

On Monday, 5 August wen di protest happun for Lagos, security tight well-well. Tori be say police no allow di protesters to enta di National Stadium as dem block di area.

Di protest no happun for states like Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano.

#RevolutionIsNow protest dey come afta Nigeria secret police (DSS) bin arrest Sowore, wey be former presidential candidate ontop di mata.

Oda revolution wey don shake di world.

Egypt - 2011

Days: 18

Pipo wey die - 300

Goal: To overthrow President Hosni Mubarak and do free democratic elections.

Di plan work small.

Tunisia - 2010

Days: 30

Pipo wey die - 147

Goal: To remove dia corrupt President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

Di revolution no work.

Ukraine - 2004

Days: 37

Pipo wey die- 0

Goal: To cancel election mago-mago election and do anoda one and end corruption.

Dis plan work small but no be everything wey dem want.

Indonesia - 1998

Days: 10

Pipo wey die- at least 1,000

Goal: To overthrow di oppressive regime of Suharto and

To overthrow the oppressive regime of Suharto and stop padi- padi politics.

Dem achieve dia goal.

Tiananmen (China)- 1989

Days: 51

Pipo wey die- at least 3,000

Goal: To establish democracy, and stop di one party rule wey go end corruption.

Di revolution no work.

Iran: Jan 1978 - Apr 1979

Number of days- 448

Pipo wey die- 3000

Goal: To overthrow Shah. Democrats start popular uprising, but Islamists dem take over.

Dem achieve dia goal.