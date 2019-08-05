#RevolutionIsNow: Six revolutions wey shake kontris of di world
Presidential candidate of African Action Congress for di February 2019 election for Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore ginger im supporters across di kontri to protest against bad goment.
Sowore call di protest match, #RevolutionIsNow and tori be say e suppose happun inside 21 states of di 36 states wey dey for Nigeria.
On Monday, 5 August wen di protest happun for Lagos, security tight well-well. Tori be say police no allow di protesters to enta di National Stadium as dem block di area.
Di protest no happun for states like Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano.
#RevolutionIsNow protest dey come afta Nigeria secret police (DSS) bin arrest Sowore, wey be former presidential candidate ontop di mata.
Oda revolution wey don shake di world.
Egypt - 2011
Days: 18
Pipo wey die - 300
Goal: To overthrow President Hosni Mubarak and do free democratic elections.
Di plan work small.
Tunisia - 2010
Days: 30
Pipo wey die - 147
Goal: To remove dia corrupt President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.
Di revolution no work.
Ukraine - 2004
Days: 37
Pipo wey die- 0
Goal: To cancel election mago-mago election and do anoda one and end corruption.
Dis plan work small but no be everything wey dem want.
Indonesia - 1998
Days: 10
Pipo wey die- at least 1,000
Goal: To overthrow di oppressive regime of Suharto and
To overthrow the oppressive regime of Suharto and stop padi- padi politics.
Dem achieve dia goal.
Tiananmen (China)- 1989
Days: 51
Pipo wey die- at least 3,000
Goal: To establish democracy, and stop di one party rule wey go end corruption.
Di revolution no work.
Iran: Jan 1978 - Apr 1979
Number of days- 448
Pipo wey die- 3000
Goal: To overthrow Shah. Democrats start popular uprising, but Islamists dem take over.
Dem achieve dia goal.