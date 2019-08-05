Image copyright Getty Images

Amnesty International don tell Nigerian authorities say dem must sharpaly-sharpaly investigate di death of at least three members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) wey die from from gunshot wound inside police custody.

Di rights group also tell di goment to provide correct and quick-quick medical care to 15 odas wey need treatment because of di gunshot wound wey fit end dia lives.

Amnesty International say di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) detain di 15 odas wey include two small pikin for dia detention facility since 22 July.

Image copyright Amnesty International

IMN members don dey protest make dem free dia leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho tok for statement say:

"We get information wey confam say three protesters die of gunshot wounds for di detention facility inside Abuja afta dey deny dem medical treatment.

"Dia death while dem dey for police cell, dey send bad message about di way di authorities dey use force to overpower pipo wey no support dem."

Oga Ojigho, say any na violation of human rights if dem deny any pesin medical care and di Nigerian authorities must not allow more pipo to die for police custody before dem act.