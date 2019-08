Image copyright iStock

Some Nigerians for social media dey complain bitterly about di five percent Value Added Tax ontop online buying wey di kontri dey reason to introduce from 2019.

Di chairmo of di Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Tunde Fowler tok say goment neva decide ontop di mata yet but dem dey plan to ask banks to begin charge customers VAT ontop anytin wey dem buy online wit dia bank card.

Apart from payment on delivery, di use of banks cards na one of di main ways pipo dey use pay for wetin dem buy online and e fit soon dey attract five percent tax from FIRS.

'E fit kill e-commerce, cashless policy'

Online buying and selling don begin dey popular for Nigeria, especially as different e-commerce stores dey open almost everyday.

Image copyright iStock

Many Nigerians like dis method of buying because dem no need enta market to buy wetin dem want but some pipo feel say dis tax go destroy e-commerce sector for Nigeria wey still dey try grow and discourage pipo from cashless transactions.

Some odas dey accuse goment say dem dey suffer kontri pipo too much and no want make dem enjoy anytin.

'To do business for Nigeria na war'

Nigerian online business owner Toyosi Ande tok say she dey disappointed wen she hear di tori.

"To do business for Nigeria na war. Evritin dey set up to work against you. Oda kontris get systems in place to helep small businesses grow but e be like say na di opposite Nigeria dey do", she complain give BBC Pidgin.

Image copyright iStock

Madam Ande get hope say bad as e bad, her business go survive di policy.

If goment introduce di policy, Ande dey plan to reduce her profit margin and increase price small so dat di burden no go only dey on her customers.

She also add say na dis kain tins dey make pipo run comot from Nigeria go oda kontris wey she feel say dey support businesses.

As e be so, goment neva decide weda dem go introduce di tax or not but na just wetin FIRS still dey reason for now.

VAT na one of di taxes wey Nigeria dey use raise moni for public projects wey suppose benefit kontri pipo.