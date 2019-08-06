Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Protesters dey plan to gada again on Tuesday August 6 to continue dia #RevolutionNow protest inside Lagos South West Nigeria.

From 'Arab Spring' wey happun for Tunisian, Libya, Egypt, Yemen, Syria and Bahrain, where either di pipo remove di goments or change di system to 'Occupy Nigeria' wey be fuel price increase protest wey bin happun for 2012 across major cities inside di west African kontri, no be today pipo dey decide say 'Enough is Enough' for dia kontri.

A revolution na di successful attempt by large group of pipo to change di political system of dia kontri by force, according to Collins Dictionary. But organizers say di protest na against bad goment inside Nigeria.

Wen di protest start, security pipo enta streets fire tear gas, check pipo phones, arrests di ones dem fit arrest, for Lagos on Monday as supporters of di Revolution Now protest for Nigeria say dem go still go ahead wit dia protest.

Nigeria spy secret police Department of State Security Service (DSS), arrest di main organiser for weekend. Tok tok pesin for DSS say dem detain Omoyele Sowore sake of im wan "overthrow di Nigeria goment."

Occupy Nigeria vs #RevolutionNow

Di two fit look alike but Occupy Nigeria nah socio political protest wey begin for Nigeria on Monday 2nd January, 2012 on top fuel subsidy wey the goment of President Gooodluck Jonathan comot on Sunday 1st of January

Di protest happun for Abuja, Lagos, Kano and di Nigerian High commission for London .

Wetin characterize di protest nah civil disobedience, civil resistance, strike actions, demonstrations and online activism. Di use of social media services like twitter and facebook.

On Monday di #RevolutionNow protesters for Lagos tell BBC say 'wetin dem see on Monday for Lagos only happun during di time wey di late General Sani Abacha rule and di Nigerian Police don call di protest across di kontri on August 5, 2019 treasonable offence.

Oda revolution wey don shake di world.

Egypt - 2011

Days: 18

Pipo wey die - 300

Goal: To overthrow President Hosni Mubarak and do free democratic elections.

Di plan work small.

Tunisia - 2010

Days: 30

Pipo wey die - 147

Goal: To remove dia corrupt President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

Di revolution no work.

Ukraine - 2004

Days: 37

Pipo wey die- 0

Goal: To cancel election mago-mago election and do anoda one and end corruption.

Dis plan work small but no be everything wey dem want.

Indonesia - 1998

Days: 10

Pipo wey die- at least 1,000

Goal: To overthrow di oppressive regime of Suharto and

To overthrow the oppressive regime of Suharto and stop padi- padi politics.

Dem achieve dia goal.

Tiananmen (China)- 1989

Days: 51

Pipo wey die- at least 3,000

Goal: To establish democracy, and stop di one party rule wey go end corruption.

Di revolution no work.

Iran: Jan 1978 - Apr 1979

Number of days- 448

Pipo wey die- 3000

Goal: To overthrow Shah. Democrats start popular uprising, but Islamists dem take over.

Dem achieve dia goal.