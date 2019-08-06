Protesters no fit gada to continue dia #RevolutionNow protest on Tuesday August 6, as police and military take over di Ojota venue of di protest inside Lagos South West Nigeria.

One of di organisers Usman Oloyede tell BBC say "di protest dey kontinu even if we no dey there on ground"

Oloyede say dem go Panti Police Station for Yaba Lagos on Tuesday morning where dem hia say protesters wey police on Monday arrest dey dia.

"As I speak to you, we want to go there to see if dem go release di many pipo wey chop arrest yesterday but e no go stop us"

Di police on Tuesday cari five pipo and one lawyer wey dem arrest ontop di #RevolutionNow protests inside one Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates' Court for Lagos, local tori PUNCH dey report.

According to di report, di police charge Ehis Omoshomio, 35; Gabriel Ojumah, 51, Juwon Sanyaolu, 22; Stanley Anobi, 28; Elias Ozikpu, 30; Kenechukwu Ukachukwu, 25, wit two counts of unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Dem however, plead not guilty to di charges against dem.

Why no single pesin show face for RevolutionNow protest for Kano

Among di four locations wey organisers of #RevolutionisNow protest say di protest go hold, Kano North West Nigeria na im quiet pass as no single protester come out on Monday.

Dis dey make many pipo dey tok why Kano pipo no put bodi for di protest abi dis dey show say di pipo dey happy with di way tins be for di kontri, BBC Pidgin tok to some Kano pipo on why dem no comot yesterday.

Zakari Mohammed wey be Secretary for Kano Youth for Good Governance tok say di organisers no plan di whole thing well as youth groups supposed dey involved in Di planning.

" No protest go ever work witout youths everybodI know dat one, di organisers no reach out to us, I even ask some oda groups and dem say dem no dey aware of di plan, dis na why no single pesin comot."

"No be say na because Kano pipo dey enjoy, whatever di oda parts of Nigeria dey face, Kano dey face am too, di problem na issue of planning wey di organisers no do."

Hair stylist Usman Jaoji wey yan with BBC tok say I'm no even dey aware of Di protest until now wey BBC tok am.

" If not now, I no even know say some pipo plan protest for Kano, if to say dem organise am well, I for dey aware and I for show face because e get many things wey dey worry me about Di way things dey go. Kidnappings and poor economy na some of dem."

Mohamed Jibo also yan say na for evening on Monday for internet na im e hear say protest suppose hold but as e move around Kano dat day no sign of say anytin wan happun.

" Di organisers no plan am well as far as Kano dey concerned, dis na why no single pesin comot. Many pipo like me get tins wey dey worry dem and protest na way for us to show goment say we no dey happy, I hope say next time dem go use groups and media inform Pipo wella before time."

Kano Police tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haryana say dem dey happy wit di way Kano pipo behave themselves into say IG don comot tok say di protest no be legal one.

" Kano na di most peaceful if you go round yesterday u go see say everywhere dey fine."

Image example Security truck for Ojota

Tori be say goment arrest di main organiser for weekend. Tok tok pesin for DSS say dem detain Omoyele Sowore sake of im wan "overthrow di Nigeria goment."

Di protest na against bad goment inside Nigeria. Di Revolution Now suppose happun inside 21 states of di 36 states wey dey Nigeria.

Nigeria spy secret police Department of State Security Service (DSS), don confam say na dem true-true arrest di former Presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore.

Di Nigerian Police don call di protest across di kontri on August 5, 2019 treasonable offence.

Lagos protest on August 5

Meanwhile #RevolutionNow protesters say 'wetin dem see on Monday for Lagos only happun during di time wey di late General Sani Abacha rule for Nigeria.

Security pipo enta streets fire tear gas, check pipo phones, arrests di ones dem fit arrest, for Lagos, South West Nigeria as supporters of di Revolution Now protest for Nigeria say dem go still go ahead wit dia protest.

Di protesters for Lagos tell BBC for afternoon say di protest go continue on Tuesday for Ojota.

Image example BBC Pidgin dey cover di August 5 Revolution Now protest across Nigeria.

Abuja protest

Di revolution protest no hold for Nigeria capital Abuja as di popular Unity Fountain dey empty.

Police officers dey ground to chook eye for wetin dey happun.

Di early mor mor rain sef don contribute to prevent pipo to come out for di protest.

Image example Abuja Unity Fountain

Port Harcourt protest

One of di pipo wey dey collabo di #RevolutionNow protest Solomon Lenu tell BBC Pidgin say dem no fit continue wit di protest for for Port Harcourt, Southern Nigeria, because police don clamp down everi where and no gree allow dem do di protest.

Im say dem still dey try to see how dem fit tok to police to see reasons why dem suppose allow dem.

"As e stand now, plenti tension dey di state and di goment don fully mobilise security pipo to clamp down on dis movement and we no go wan put di lives of di pipo wey dey protest for danger so as e dey now e no dey possible for us to continue with di protest as di security dey mobilise to stand against us. Even though we still dey try to see how we fit reachbout to di police hierarchy to see how dem for allow us continue with dis movement because na for di good of evribodi."

Lenu say wetin dem go demand for if dem allow dem do di protest na for di unconditional release of di convener of di #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and all di demands wey di #RevolutionNow protest dey ask.

Solomon Lenu na di President for Excellent Achievers Movement and tok tok pesin for Renaissance for Peace and Empowerment Initiative wey dey partner with di #RevolutionNow protest to organise di protest for Port Harcourt as dem believe in di Ideology of di protest

A drive round di city of Port Harcourt show say pipo dey go about dia normal business.

Kano protest : Na same thing for Kano as no single protester show face for Di usual meeting point of Sani Abacha Stadium for Di state.BBC Pidgin go round the city but na normal activity dey happun without even strong police or military presence

