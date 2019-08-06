Anglophone crisis shatter over 10 years investment for over 200 pipo wit disability for Northwest region, Awah Chirac, projet manager for Socio-Economic Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities, SEEPD, Northwest region tok.

De disability expert tok afta Human rights watch komot report say pipo weh get disability di lack assistance, deh di abandon some for middle violence and struggle for run when goment and separatist forces attack dia village.

Awah explain say before for Northwest, you no bi fit see pipo wit disability di beg, because development organisation don invest for helep de group for pipo wit centre for check eye, ear and prevent disabilities.

"But wit de crisis all tin crumble, and just now de number for pipo wit disability don high, around June about 88 pipo get disability, either from gunshot deh cut de leg or arm. Pipo wit disabilities especially de wan dem weh dia head no correct di plenti for seka trauma" Awah tok.

De disability sabi pesin say e gree wit Human Right Report weh e tok how pipo wit disability dey for middle violence, di struggle run, deh di abandon some and don kill plenti.

"Deh shoot 43 year old man weh e no di hear and e head no correct for head and chest for seka say e no answer army dia question", de report tok.

Emina Cerimovic senior disability rights researcher for Human Rights Watch say, "As deh no put moni for United Nations humanitarian response for crisis, de danger for dis group di increase and many pipo wit disability no di fit get evri day needs".

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 wen teachers and lawyers komot march for how education and judicial systems for Anglophone regions do bi na counterfeit. Goment answer back wit violence arrest lock leaders for prison den de crisis turn to fight.

Pipo wit disability get problem just now as deh di share humanitarian aid, e no di reach pipo dem as deh suppose for go register and deh no get informate how deh suppose helep dem, Awah tok.