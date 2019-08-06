Image copyright Getty Images Image example 'Sweet Sweet Codeine' na di first Emmy nomination for BBC World Service and Nigeria

Sweet Sweet Codeine don become di first BBC documentary from Nigeria wey dem nominate for International Emmy Awards for di news & current affairs category.

Di documentary wey show across di BBC plus partner network television stations across Africa, na im BBC Africa Eye take tear rubber wen dem start, dem join bodi wit BBC Pidgin and investigative journalists Ruona Meyer and Adejuwon Soyinka to chook eye for di abuse of di cough syrup medicine for Nigeria.

Adejuwon Soyinka, di BBC Pidgin Editor wey bi di undercover reporter for di investigative report, tok say, "we dey very excited as we hear dis news and for us for BBC Pidgin, dis one show di kain work wey we dey do. We also see di nomination as a challenge say make we kontinu to do beta work."

BBC Head of West Africa, Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye tok say, "di Emmy nomination recognition dey sweet us for belle and na testament of di kain beta journalism di BBC dey give audience for Nigeria and yonder."

Wen di documentary bin show for 2018 inside Nigeria, na so pipo express shock, anger, open mouth full ground ontop how codeine addiction dey affect pipo.

Di documentary touch pipo sotay di federal goment of Nigeria ban di production of cough syrup wey get codeine inside di kontri.

For statement wey dem take announce nominees for di 2019 Emmys Awards, Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of di International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences tok say, "Broadcast journalists dey give voice to pipo wey no get mouth and shine light, as we see for dis year nominated programs."

Sweet Sweet Codeine dey nominated unda di 2019 News & Current Affairs category. Dem go present di winners wit Emmys for New York on September 24, for Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

Oda nominees wey follow join Nigeria be Brazil, Sweden, Qatar, Russia, and di United Kingdom. Dem go recognise di International Emmy winners togeda wit American news and documentary pipo.