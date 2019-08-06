Nigeria Police on Tuesday carry six pesin wey dem arrest during di Revolution Now protest go Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates court for Lagos on-top two count charges of unlawful assembly and conduct wey fit cause breach of peace.

Di tok-tok pesin for Lagos state police command, DSP Bala Elkana wey confam dis give BBC Pidgin say everytin now dey for di hands of di court to decide weda dem go grant di protesters bail or not.

Omoyele Sowore, wey be former presidential candidate of African Action Congress togeda wit one group wey dem call 'Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria' and odas bin call on Nigerians to come out on Monday for protest, 'Revolution Now' against bad governance.

Sake of dis, Department of State Security Service arrest oga Sowore because im dey call for di overthrow of Nigerian goment, while Police call di protest treasonable offence but dis one no stop di march.

"We don arraign six of dem for court and now evertin dey di court hand to decide weda dem go grant dem bail or not." oga Elkana tok.

"Di first day of arraignment na to mention di charge and di trial go come proper on di next adjourned date."

Oga Bala add say court don adjourned di mata but im no know di date wey dem wan torchlight am.

E say dia names na; Ehis Omoshomio 35 years old, Gabriel Ojumah 51 years old, Juwon Sanyaolu 22 years old, Stanley Anobi 28 years old, Elias Ozikpu 30 years old and Kenechukwu Ukachukwu 25 years old.

Meanwhile, local media dey report say di six pipo plead not guilty and court adjourn di case to September 26.