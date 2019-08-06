Image copyright @AkinwunmiAmbode

Federal High Court for Ikoyi, Lagos state Nigeria, don give order to freeze di sum of N9.9bn wey belong to di Lagos state goment.

Justice Chuka Obiozor give di order on Monday afta one application wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) file to investigate di case of fraud.

According to EFCC tok-tok pesin Tony Orilade, for one affidavit wey Kungmi Daniel, one of dia operative file for court, "huge inflow of N9,927,714,443.29" from di state accounts na im enta di FCMB bank account wey dem open on September 17, 2018 during di administration of di before governor of di state, Akinwunmi Ambode, and na Adesanya dey operate di account.

According to di affidavit, di schedule of di FCMB account show how Adesanya and odas wey be signatories to di account, make wayo transfer from di accounts of di Lagos State goment and spend di funds wey dey di accounts wey dem dey tok about.

Lawyer to EFCC, Mohammed Abbas, tok for court say "Di trend for di account be say di account dey always witness huge inflow from Lagos State goment for di above scheduled accounts wey Adesanya dey manage.

Abbas, come tell di court to grant dem order to attach and take ova di accounts for di meantime so dat dem go fit conclude dia investigations.

Abbas add say "dem don dey try to spend wetin dey dis accounts." if dem no freeze am, dem no go fit stop di fraud wey dem dey use di account do.

Justice Obiozor grant EFCC dis order, come adjourn di mata to September 9, 2019.

EFCC tell di court to freeze di account until wey dem conclude dia investigation and if possible prosecute Adewale Adesanya, wey be Permanent Secretary inside di Office of di Chief of Staff to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.