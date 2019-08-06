Image copyright Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

Authorities for Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, north west Nigeria, don shutdown di school one day afta foot bridge inside di campus collapse, kill three students on Monday night, August 5.

Di Dean of Student Affairs (DSA) Professor Sani Kunya confam to BBC Pidgin say 10 students also wunjure for di incident but dem don treat and discharge dem.

Di collapse bin vex students wey make dem do protest for di school.

"Na student katakata make us shutdown di school. Di best tin to do during dat kain katakata na to allow di students get break," Professor Kunya tok.

Di students suppose start exam today, August 6 but di school authorities say na till August 19 dem go resume.

Di Dean say na heavy rain and over population ontop di metal foot bridge cause di collapse.

"We bin get very heavy downfall yesterday around 11pm. We get pedestrian bridge wey link di hostel and lecture theatre and as di rain dey fall heavy, some of di students come decide to cross over. Di students, wey pass 30 weigh pass wetin bin out-number di weight wey di bridge fit carry and na wetin cause di collapse," Professor Kunya explain.

According to Professor Kunya, di bridge wey dey Gubi campus, don dey di school for more dan 10 years and pipo don dey suggest di construction of anoda bridge wey go fit accommodate di growing population of di school.

Di DSA add say dem just repair di bridge last week.

One of di students wey bin dey around di bridge wen di collapse happun tell BBC Pidgin say she bin lose two of her friends for di collapse and she also wound for neck.

Exam go start immediately di school resume on August 19.