Nigeria goment don declare Monday and Tuesday, August 12 and 13 as public holidays to mark di 2019 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations for di kontri.

Di Permanent Secretary for di Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah declare am inside statement dem release on Tuesday, sign by di Director of Press and Public Relation for di office, Mohammed Manga.

Ehuriah wey congratulate Muslims for di celebration, call on Nigerians for both home and abroad to allow love, humility, peace and sacrifice wey di Holy Prophet Mohammed stand for reign.

She add say security agencies under di Ministry don get order to provide adequate security, before, during and afta di Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.