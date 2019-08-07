Why we arrest Samuel Waziri - Cameroon police

Image copyright Facebook/Samuel Waziri Image example Police arrest di Cameroon journalist on August 2

Police Commissioner for 3rd Police district for Muea, Buea Southwest region don tell tori pipo say deh di shine eye for Samuel Wazizi e mata but say deh no fit bail yi.

Police tok wen Southwest Journalists Union, (SWJU) go visit Samuel Wazizi for Muea police station for cell on Tuesday.

Na for Friday August 2, weh police take di journalist Wazizi from e house for Muea, eh bin also seize e work material.

Police say deh arrest e for seka e connection wit separatists and dia alert show say Wazizi bin get some kana message for e phone, weh e link e with separatists -'amba boys'. Dem also say de boys dem di camp for yi farm.

Tori pipo weh deh know Wazizi say e bi correct Pidgin presenter for de whole southwest region wit e program, 'hala your mata' for Chilien Music and Television, CMTV.

Wazizi no bi de only journalist weh deh don arrest for seka Anglophone crisis.

Since weh Anglophone crisis start, deh don arrest plenti journalists laik Mancho Bibixy, Awah Thomas and odas dey for ngata.

Committee for protect Journalists CPJ bin say, Cameroon take number three for kontris weh di jail journalists for Africa and for December 2018, Cameroon bin get seven journalists for ngata.