Image copyright Twitter/@ntvkenya Image example Di lawmaker say na emergency make her carry her pikin go parliament

One female lawmaker for Kenya wey carry her pikin enta parliament for Nairobi cause commotion afta dem kick her out.

Di lawmaker Zulekha Hassan say na emergency make her carry her pikin go work.

Di mata cause small commotion as e affect di broadcast of di parliament wey bin dey happun live ontop di Kenyan public broadcaster, KBC.

Di deputy speaker bin find am difficult to control di lawmakers as some of dem begin shout while odas begin push each oda.

While some support di lawmaker, odas no gree.

Las-las im order di Kwale county women leader comot di chamber. Her female colleagues follow her waka comot with di pikin.

Ms Hassan tell tori pipo afta say, parliament never set up family room, even though dem agree to do am for 2013.

"I don try hard make I no carry my pikin enta Parliament but today, I get emergency, wetin I for do? If parliament get nursery or creche I for fit put my pikin dia ." Na so she tok.

"Now as we dey ask for more women to join parliament, you need to make di atmosphere family friendly."

According to di house rules, "strangers" no dey enta chamber, including pikin dem.

Di drama don start debate for social media.

While some praise di lawmaker point oda kontri wey dey allow pikin inside parliament, odas say she be attention seeker.