Goment for Osun State don approve free train rides for dia indigenes wey dey live for Lagos to mark dis year 2019 Eid-el-kabir jolliment.

Di free train go cari pipo from Iddo Terminal of di Nigerian Railway Corporation for Lagos go di Nelson Mandela Freedom Park for Osogbo, Osun state, South West Nigeria, according to di Chief Press Secretary for di state Adeniyi Adesina.

According to di schedule, di train go comot Iddo by 10am on Friday and touch down for Osogbo by 6pm.

Nigeria goment bin declare Monday and Tuesday, August 12 and 13 as public holidays to mark di 2019 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations for di kontri.

Di Permanent Secretary for di Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah call on Nigerians for both home and abroad to allow love, humility, peace and sacrifice wey di Holy Prophet Mohammed stand for reign.

Eid-el-Kabir na yearly festival of sacrifice wia Muslims dey kill ram to honour Prophet Ibrahim wey bin wan sacrifice im son as sign of obedience to God.