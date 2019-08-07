Image copyright Busola Dakolo Image example Busola Dakolo

Popular Nigerian fotographer Busola Dakolo tell BBC Pidgin on Wednesday afternoon say she no sign petition wey counter her rape case wit di Senior Pastor of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

UK Guardian bin report say dem do interview wit madam Dakolo wia she tok say some armed men bin force her to sign one document wey contain some allegations wey fit prove say her accuse against Fatoyinbo na lie, under gunpoint.

Madam Dakolo say di UK Guardian interview wey dey fly upandan bin happun two weeks ago.

She confam say tori wey dey spread say she sign di document, no be true and her legal and police case still dey go on..

She bin tell UK Guardian say on July 20, wen armed police bin storm her house inside Lagos South West Nigeria, she no gree three men wey waka come meet her say make she sign one petition wey Pastor Fatoyinbo write to Police against her for him reply to di rape accuse she hang for di pastor head.

"One bin dey hold gun, and I notice say di second one dey hold letter. Dem tell me say dem come from IG's [di Inspector General of Police] office inside Abuja and say I need to sign dis letter and acknowledge am," Dakolo tok inside interview with di Guardian.

Some Nigerians begin dey wonder how and why she sign di document.

Skip Twitter post by @wealthy_yute E get as this Busola Dakolo case done dey sound o🤔



She said she was forced by the Nigerian police at gun point to sign a letter countering the rape allegation on COZA pastor



Now my question is, where was her husband and her attorney when she was forced to sign such a letter🤔 — Peace Of Mind (@wealthy_yute) August 7, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @TeedTeddy DEAR Busola Dakolo



Did you go to sign those papers in the Absence of your lawyer, Husband and an eye witness??? How did they force you to sign papers in the absence of the 3most important people in your life??? How?? pic.twitter.com/tqQEPIFTUG — ÇriemeTęę 💋 (@TeedTeddy) August 7, 2019

Tori be say for late June, one video been go viral wey, Bukola Dakolo, popular fotographer and wife to Timi Dakolo, accuse Biodun Fatoyinbo, founding Pastor for Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), say im rape am wen e be young girl wey never knack before.

Dis allegation come weeks after her husband Timi Dakolo for Instagram put series of post say di Abuja Pastor dey molest women wey dey attend im church.

Pastor Fatoyinbo don since deny all di accusation and announce say e dey step aside as di senior Pastor for church make e for allow police do dia investigation. But even tho investigations still dey go on, di Pastor bin climb pulpit on Sunday, August 4 to hold service.

Madam Dakolo add say she dey carry on wit her case as she dey fight for "many young girls wey must know say dem fit get justice wen dem speak up."