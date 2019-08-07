Image copyright Shiraz Chakera Image example Nigeria National Assembly dey break

Nigeria National Assembly say dem go surely appeal di Federal High Court order wey say make dem remove hand from Edo State Assembly legislative functions

For latest development, Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria on Wednesday give oda make National Assembly gba break for im plan to take over di legistrative work of Edo State House of Assembly.

But House of Representatives Chairman Committee on Media, Benjamin Kalu say, sam sam, e no go happun.

"Di National Assembly go surely appeal di decision on di mata, but for now we must respect am."

Na on July 30, Nigeria Senate give one week ultimatu to Edo state govnor Godwin Obaseki, to give fresh proclamation for inauguration of Edo State Assembly or dem go take over function of di State House Assembly. Na dia di mata take enta court.

Inside one month, Federal High Court for two oda Nigerian states (Edo and Rivers) don grant Edo State House of Assembly dia prayer make di National Assembly remove eye from dia mata and make govnor no issue free proclamation for induction of house members.

Oga Kalu also say, di door to do tok tok with APC leaders for di state dey open to see how dem go fit resolve di mata.

Image copyright Benjamin Kalu/Twitter

E say court dey try prevent di National Assembly from doing dia work wey di constitution don give am clear power to do.

Court fit afta take over, according to dia own interpretation say di take over dey wrong according to dia own interpretation of section 11 of di constitution.

Katakata begin afta nine out of 24 members go do election for Speaker of di House plus oda principal positions of di State Assembly witout di oda 15 members.

Di 15 members bin cari petition go National Assembly and afta discussing di mata, di Senate and House of Reps give Govnor Godwin Obaseki deadline to issue fresh proclamation. Since den na one court case afta di oda.

For di past one month now, Edo State House of Assembly don file different kains of case to challenge di Nigeria National Assembly.