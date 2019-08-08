Federal High court for Abuja Nigeria go today Thursday, decide if Nigeria secret police di Department of State Service, go keep Sahara Reporters Publisher and di organiser of di Revolution Now protest for 90 days.

Dis wan na afta DSS apply for order to allow dem detain Sowore for 90 days.

DSS arrest Sowore, di presidential candidate of di African Action Congress for di 2019 election on Saturday, afta im call for Revolution Now protest on Monday, August 5.

DSS lawyer, G.O. Abadua bin appear before Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Tuesday to ask court to allow dem detain di activist for 90 days but di judge postpone ruling till Thursday in order to chook eye for di video evidence wey DSS carry go court.

Tok-tok pesin for DSS, Peter Afunaya, bin tell BBC say, dem arrest di organiser of di protests wey dem call 'Revolution Now' on Saturday morning because im dey call for di overthrow of Nigerian goment.

Sowore Coalition for Revolution movement, bin call on Nigerians all ova di kontri to come out for streets and demand di end to insecurity.

Di group also want free education and healthcare for everibodi plus also make dem nationalise ogbonge economic sector for di kontri.

Dem promote dis plan protests for social media wit di hashtag Revolution Now.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Police on Tuesday carry six pesin wey dem arrest during di Revolution Now protest wey happun on Monday go Ebute Metta Chief Magistrates court for Lagos on-top two count charges of unlawful assembly and conduct wey fit cause breach of peace.

Di tok-tok pesin for Lagos state police command, DSP Bala Elkana wey confam dis give BBC Pidgin say everytin now dey for di hands of di court to decide weda dem go grant di protesters bail or not.