Police for Benue, central Nigeria, say dem don gbab one 18-year-old man, wey rape and give 10-year old girl belle for di state.

Tok tok pesin for di command Catherine Anene tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey chook eye inside di mata to find out wetin really happun.

According to Anene, di suspect Terna Taga, dey dia hand and don gree say im sleep wit di girl once.

BBC Pidgin hear say di small girl papa die some years back but her mama still dey alive. Di girl bin go live with her uncle afta Fulani/ herder fight-fight affect dia village and pursue dem comot.

E never dey clear how di girl meet di suspect Terna di bus conductor wey abuse her, but BBC Pidgin gather say na during di time she dey with her uncle.

Police say dem dey di uncle to come ansa qweshion ontop di mata.

Pipo chook mouth ontop di mata for social media wen di tori spread, afta she born boy pikin through caesarean section for weekend

Presently, human rights activists don carri di mata for head and goment under di Ministry of Women Affairs say dem go henceforth take care of di young mama and her pikin.