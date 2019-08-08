Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Police dey chook eye into di death of three police officers, one civilian and di injury of oda officers wey bin dey investigate for Ibi, Taraba state, north east Nigeria to arrest one notorious kidnapper Alhaji Hamisu for di state.

According to di police, ASP Felix Adolije of di Intelligence Response Team (IRT) bin dey lead di team wey dey carry di kidnap suspect, Hamisu go command headquarters for Jalingo, wen soldiers begin shoot dem.

According to di statement wey tok-tok pesin for di force Frank Mba sign, despite say di police identify demsef, di soldiers open fire come release di suspected kidnapper wey dem bin handcuff.

According to di police statement, Hamisu na notorious kidnapper wey don involve for several ogbonge kidnap cases including di recent one of one oil merchant for Taraba wey pay one hundred million naira ransom.

Di police say one Inspector, two Sergeants and one civilian nah im die for di gunshot injury, while oda officers sustain injury.

'We tink say dem be kidnappers'

Meanwhile army don release dia own statement to explain dia side of di tori.

According to statement wey di Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa release, di soldiers bin tink say dem be kidnappers.

"Nigerian Army troops respond to distress call to rescue one pesin wey dem kidnap along Ibi-Wukari road for Taraba state.

"Di suspected kidnappers wey reach like 10 inside one white bus refuse to stop wen di soldiers stop dem for three checkpoints, dis one make dem pursue dem.

"Di suspected kidnappers wey carry weapon, open fire and so di soldiers too respond. four suspects die at di spot while four odas sustain injury, two dey miss. Na only afta dis wan na im one of di wounded suspects tok say dem be policemen from di force headquarters." Na so di statement tok.

Di army statement add say di incident na unfortunate one wey dem for avoid through beta coordination.