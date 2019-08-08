Image copyright @NGRPresident Twitter Image example President Buhari meet with Service Chiefs for Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari don give order make Defence Headquarters sharply investigate how army kill three police officers and one civilian for Taraba North East Nigeria.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar announce di order afta Presido Buhari meet security ogas for Aso Rock on Thursday, August 8.

Nigeria Army say dia troops wey dem attached to 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba State, make mistake shot and kill three policemen and one civilian wey dem mistake for kidnappers.

Di army say dem later find out say di policemen bin dey go for undercover operation and dem no gree stop wen dem reach one military checkpoint before soja follow dem and shot dem afta dem receive distress call.

Image copyright @NGRPresident Twitter

Tori be say, ASP Felix Adolije of di Intelligence Response Team (IRT) bin dey lead di team wey dey carry one kidnap suspect, Hamisu go command headquarters for Jalingo, wen soldiers begin shoot dem.

According to di statement wey tok-tok pesin for di force Frank Mba sign, e say even though di police identify demsef, di soldiers open fire come release di suspected kidnapper wey dem bin handcuff.

Di kontri get plenty security challenges dem wey include Boko Haram, Herdsmen attacks, Kidnapping and now 'revolution protest mata wey need goment attention.

All Police Intelligence Agencies dey present for di meeting, according to di office of di president.