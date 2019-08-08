Image copyright Other

One influential socio-cultural organization for Yoruba pipo of Nigeria dey very concerned about di order wey a Federal High Court grant di DSS to detain Omoyele Sowore for 45 days wit no trial, sake of say im bin call for protest on Monday.

Afenifere condemn di order to detain Sowore for 45 days say di order dey represent new phase for di hijacking of democracy for Nigeria.

Federal High Court for Abuja Nigeria rule on Thursday say Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Service, fit keep Sahara Reporters Publisher and di organiser of di Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore for 45 days.

Dis wan na afta DSS apply for order to allow dem detain Sowore for 90 days to continue dia investigation wey involve terrorism.

DSS present video evidence for court as exhibit say Sowore dey with Nnamdi Kanu as well as one video wey show am dey tell di Shia members to join bodi with Revolution Now protest to bring di goment down.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo grant di 45 days afta im chook eye inside di evidence DSS present. Im also adjourn di mata to September 21.

We dey aware of dat provision for di Terrorism Act but notin fit dey above di constitution wey state say citizen no fit dey detention for more dan 48 hours before dem charge am go court, Afenifere tok for statement.

Dem bin arrest Sowore before im even commit offence and e be like say di DSS dey find evidence to charge am go court.

As dem fail to allow Sowore commit di offence before dem arrest am temporarily, make di DSS free am or charge am to court so di judicial process fit begin.

As e be so, dem dey hold am illegally through legal process.

Our advice to goment na make dem understand and act according to democratic way of dealing wit rights of Nigerians.

Oda Nigerians also para as soon as di court oda land