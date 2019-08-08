Image copyright Getty Images Image example Benioff (second left) and Weiss pose for foto wit Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner for di Game of Thrones season six premiere

Creators of Game of Thrones David Benioff and DB Weiss don sign deal wit Netflix, di movie streaming site tok.

Tori pipo Variety report say Netflix bin win "bidding war wey dem bin narrow down from six major studios to three - Netflix, Amazon and Disney".

Netflix oga Ted Sarandos tok say im dey happy well-well to welcome di master storytellers.

Benioff and Weiss add say dem dey very grateful to HBO, di US network wey bin show Game of Thrones.

"We don get beautiful run wit HBO for more dan a decade and we dey grateful to evribodi dia as dem bin make us feel at home," Benioff and Weiss add.

Dem explain say dem don find common ground wit Netflix executives, including Sarandos.

"We love di same books, di same type of storytelling possibilities dey totori us," dem tok.

Variety tok say dem neva yarn moni mata for di deal yet. But dem add say dis kain deals between Netflix and oda production companies reach nine figures.