Taraba police killing: 'Di officers wey soldiers kill na im capture Evans'
Nigerian police dey mourn di loss of some of dia officers wey dem say na some of di best wey dem get wey don carry out some high profile operation.
Insp. Mark Edaile, from Edo State, Sgt. Usman Danazumi, from Taraba State and Sgt. Dahiru Musa, from Taraba State die during one raid for Ibi, Taraba state afta soldiers open fire kill dem as dem dey come from operation.
- "Soldiers wey kill policemen mistake dem for kidnappers" - Army
- Buhari wan know why Army kill Police dem mistake as kidnappers
According to di police, di officers wey be part of di Intelligence Response Team (IRT), na im capture di di famous kidnapper Evans.
Some of di oda high profile case dem involve na di capture of di 22 suspected Boko Haram sect wey gbab di Chibok girls for Borno state for 2014 and also di arrest of di overall commander of Boko Haram for di north central.
Oda operation dem do successfully na di rescue of di Magajin Garin, di District Head of Daura.
According to di statement wey tok-tok pesin for di force Frank Mba sign, despite say di police identify demsef, di soldiers open fire come release di suspected kidnapper wey dem bin handcuff.
Police add say dem bin dey Taraba to arrest anoda ogbonge suspected kidnapper Alhaji Hamisu Wadume before di incident wia dem die.
Police want ansa
Army bin release statement di soldiers bin tink say dem be kidnappers dats why dem open fire.
But police no like di ansa.
Police inside statement on Thursday bin ask army five questions afta dem reply say dem mistakenly kill di policemen.
Wia di notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume wey di soldiers rescue? dem ask.
Nigerians react
Meanwhile Nigerians don dey react to di kasala between di police and army.
Many of dem enta twitter to reply to di #ProvideAnswersNigerianArmy wey di police use ask army question.