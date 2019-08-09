Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian police dey mourn di loss of some of dia officers wey dem say na some of di best wey dem get wey don carry out some high profile operation.

Insp. Mark Edaile, from Edo State, Sgt. Usman Danazumi, from Taraba State and Sgt. Dahiru Musa, from Taraba State die during one raid for Ibi, Taraba state afta soldiers open fire kill dem as dem dey come from operation.

According to di police, di officers wey be part of di Intelligence Response Team (IRT), na im capture di di famous kidnapper Evans.

Some of di oda high profile case dem involve na di capture of di 22 suspected Boko Haram sect wey gbab di Chibok girls for Borno state for 2014 and also di arrest of di overall commander of Boko Haram for di north central.

Oda operation dem do successfully na di rescue of di Magajin Garin, di District Head of Daura.

According to di statement wey tok-tok pesin for di force Frank Mba sign, despite say di police identify demsef, di soldiers open fire come release di suspected kidnapper wey dem bin handcuff.

Police add say dem bin dey Taraba to arrest anoda ogbonge suspected kidnapper Alhaji Hamisu Wadume before di incident wia dem die.

Police want ansa

Army bin release statement di soldiers bin tink say dem be kidnappers dats why dem open fire.

But police no like di ansa.

Police inside statement on Thursday bin ask army five questions afta dem reply say dem mistakenly kill di policemen.

Wia di notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume wey di soldiers rescue? dem ask.

Nigerians react

Meanwhile Nigerians don dey react to di kasala between di police and army.

Many of dem enta twitter to reply to di #ProvideAnswersNigerianArmy wey di police use ask army question.

Skip Twitter post by @codshalom77 The Nigerian masses would like to rally round you @PoliceNG but we're fully aware that if we the masses come out to protest in support of this gruesome murder of your Policemen, You @PoliceNG will still come out to shoot WE the masses with live bullets and teargas!



Sorry oo! — Ichie! #Freedom 4 9ja🔴🇳🇬🇱🇷 (@codshalom77) August 8, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Drmuzoic Una wan gather public sympathy on top matter wey don affect una but have refused to harken to public outcry on #EndPoliceBrutality. Now you know what it feels like to be on the other side.

Hopefully after this, you guys will start treating Nigerians like human beings — BlessedBeyondMeasure (@Drmuzoic) August 8, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @SusanHenshaw50 🇳🇬🇳🇬STOP this unprofessionalism, even if in respect for the men you lost. This matter must not and should not be resolved by tweets. Please STOP. — Susan (@SusanHenshaw50) August 8, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @ummita71 NPF this is so sad accept my sympathy once again.

But do you now feel how helpless Nigerians feels when innocent people are gunned down due to some unprofessional conduct of your men? I am sorry but Until we stand for truth and justice we all are victims of injustice some days! — Miss-Abdullahi (@ummita71) August 8, 2019