Image example Muhammadu Sanni na ram seller for Kano wey say di mata dey make am close market early.

Ram sellers for Kano, northwest Nigeria say dem dey sleep with one eye close as jaguda pipo don begin dey tiff-tiff dem.

Dis wan dey happun just few days to Eid-el- Kabir wey most pipo sabi as meat sallah.

According to tori, some pipo steal some rams in di night from sellers for Gwammaja and Naibawa areas, dis one come make oda sellers to dey extra careful.

Muhammadu Sani Sheka wey dey sell ram tell BBC Pidgin say, anytime wey 8pm knack, e dey pack im rams go house to avoid stories that touch.

"Wetin I dey do be say if 8pm knack, I go pack all of my rams dey go house to return next morning, before na 6pm I dey close sef but because Sallah remain only two days and some pipo dey buy at night na why I dey even reach 8pm."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di sallah wia muslims dey kill ram

Another seller Muhammadu Dawisu say im own rams plenty e no fit carry dem go house but wetin im do na to employ security wey dey help am watch dem at night.

"My rams plenty so I no fit pack dem go house, so I employ security wey dey come at night, to help me watch dem before I return in do morning."

Image example Almost every street get ram market for Kano as Eid-el-Kabir don reach

Kano police tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC Pidgin say, every time wey dis kain time reach, dem dey always advise ram sellers and odas to be extra vigilant because of bad pipo wey dey tiff.

"Na because of Sallah wey dey come I do special program for Radio yesterday advising not only ram sellers but oda pipo as well, to be extra careful and vigilant at this time because of the desperation of some bad eggs." Im tok.