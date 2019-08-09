Image copyright Shutterstock

|One bad smell scata tins for Kenya regional assembly afta lawmakers begin point each oda finger.

"Honourable Speaker, one of us don mess and I know who do am," Julius Gaya tell Homa Bay county assembly.

But di member wey e accuse say do am ansa say, "No be me do am. I no fit do dat kain tin in front of my colleagues."

Nah so di assembly Speaker, Edwin Kakachi, tell members make dem comot go outside, take break from di chamber.

According to tori, di Speaker also ask officials to bring air freshener, to clear di air.

"Kari all di flavour wey una find for any office whether nah vanilla or strawberry come. "We nor fit dey siddon for environment wey dey smell bad-bad.'

Dem continue di debate afta di smell reduce before dem fit gada any spray come.