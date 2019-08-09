Image copyright Alamy Image example Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike and di state Commissioner of Police Mustapha Dandaura during goment donation of vans for operation sting to fight crime for di state.

Some Youth groups for Rivers state, south-south Nigeria don react to di order of goment to ban dem for di state.

Inside statement wey di Secretary to State Goment, Tammy Danagogo sign, goment warn all community youth bodies to stop all dia activities odawise security pipo go arrest dem.

With dis ban, any pesin wey wan contest youth election henceforth must get clearance from security agencies, di Department of State Services and police or face arrest.

Goment dey accuse di groups say cultists, criminals and jaguda pipo dey hide under dia name to cause katakata for di state.

But di oga of di Ijaw Youth Congress for di eastern zone Sammy George , tell BBC Pidgin say, even though di ban no affect dem as dem spread across 8 states di ban no follow.

"I tink na specific groups wey dem ban because di goment suspect say cultists don hijack dem but dem suppose dey diplomatic and strategic to solve di mata."

"E get anti-cultism police wey dia work na to investigate dat Kain mata, dem don do investigation to bring report say na so e be? Dat Kain report no dey so to ban youth groups wey dey reflect di different ethnic groups for di state like dat no dey Democratic." Na so George tok.

Meanwhile di National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN Rivers State say, dat one na good tin, to take stop cult activities and insecurity for di state.

Chijioke Ihunwo wey be di state chairman NYCN say dem go make sure say all di youth bodies for di communities comply with wetin goment tok as some cult groups don enter some youth bodies dey cause katakata.