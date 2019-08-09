Liberia hospital dey beg pipo to com collect dia deadi bodi

Image copyright AFP

Authorities for Liberia largest hospital don announce say dem go bury 15 deadi bodi dem if d owners no come claim dem by Friday.

Di 15 pipo die for di John F Kennedy Memorial Medical Center but dia relatives never come claim dem, na so di hospital chief administrator, Dr Jerry Brown tok for radio.

"We dey plan to dispose di bodies through funeral home," na so Dr Brown tok. Im come add say dem fit no dump all di deadi bodi inside one single grave.

Di doctor say those wey die between di end of June and August no dey included from di planned mass burial to give dia relatives more time to come collect dem.

Di state of di economy for Liberia don result to di rising cost of living as many Liberians no fit afford burial expenses.

Dr Brown say di hospital no dey able to preserve di deadi bodi dem for long period of time because of limited capacity and lack of proper refrigeration for di 46-year-old morgue.

Im add say di hospital lack many essential things and dey rely on local vendors for drug supplies.

According to di doctor, di hospital dey currently owe vendors $50,000 as payments for drugs to di hospital.

Na for early 1970s dem open di John F Kennedy Memorial Medical Center and at dat time e bin be on of di iconic health centres for West Africa.