Image copyright EFCC Image example EFCC na Nigeria corruption police

Federal High court for Lagos, Nigeria don grant Professor Maurice Iwu bail of N1 billion.

Professor Iwu wey be former INEC Chairmo dey face four counts charge of concealment, fraud and money laundering wey reach N1.2bn wey Economic and Financial Crimes Commission nack ontop im head.

According to EFCC dem claim say Professor Iwu hide di money between December 2014 and March 2015.

Tori be say di money na part of N23.29b fund wey dem claim say former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, share to take influence di outcome of di 2015 presidential elections.

Professor Iwu, plead not guilty to di charges dem, and im lawyer, Ahmad Raji ask di court to grant am bail onto say im be pesin wey pipo know.

Justice Chuka Obiozor grant di bail and request for two sureties e also tell Oga Iwu make im no tok with any of di witness dem.

Oga Iwu go remain for Ikoyi prison until im meet im bail conditions.