Ten sailors dem wey pirates gbab off di coast of Nigeria don free.

Na almost one month ago dem capture dem for Turkish cargo ship as dem dey come from Cameroon to Ivory Coast.

Tori pipo for Turkey dey report say di sailors dey im good health.

International Maritime Bureau say di Gulf of Guinea wia dem gbab di sailors dem na di most dangerous area for di world for piracy.

Out of di eighteen crew members wey dey inside di ship dem leave eight inside di ship, wey bin park for port of Tema for Ghana.

Six day afta dia kidnap, jaguda pipo dem bin kidnap anoda four Turkish construction workers for one village for central Nigeria. Those ones too don free.