Image copyright Nigeria Police Force

Nigerian police visit di place wia three of dia officers die afta army make mistake shot and kill dem for Taraba State North east of di kontri.

Di incident happun on Wednesday for di Ibi-Wukari road, Taraba state wia officers bin dey do investigation mata for di area.

Di Police tok-tok pesin, Frank Mba tok say di officers bin go dat side to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu wey dem say get hand for major kidnaps dem.

But di Nigerian Army don tok say dem bin no sabi say di pipo dem shoot kill na police, say di 93 battalion bin do mistake tink say dem be kidnappers as dem no stop for di military checkpoint.

But Police bin argue say dia men (Sgt Usman Danzumi, Insp. Mark Ediale and Sgt, Dahiru Musa) bin already meet di battalion introduce dem self as police.

Di force dey mourn dia men wey die as dem write message say dem go always remember dem.