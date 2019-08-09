How Nigerians Dey Make Money For South Africa

No be only for Nigeria pipo dey buy or sell second hand clothes wey some pipo dey call Okrika or OK, some Nigerians don dey do di business for South Africa.

Pipo wey dey sell Okrika for South Africa tok say, di business dey boom well-well for di area, especially for cold season.

Dem tok say dem dey import di second hand clothes and jackets and pipo wey no get money to enter boutique dey buy from dia hand.

Apart from di small challenge wey dem dey face wey no be too much wahala, sellers tok say di business dey profitable as dem dey take care of dia family from dia.