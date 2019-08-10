Image copyright Getty Images

Di independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria no dey happy afta di Cross River Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Frankland Briyai declare to run for di Bayelsa state govnorship election.

Na on Friday na im Dr Briyai address tori pipo say im dey resign im position as REC with effect from August 8 to join one political party to contest di November 16 Bayelsa election.

According to INEC, although im make dat declaration for di INEC office for Calabar Cross River, dem never receive any letter from Dr Briyai.

"Di Commission frown face for di REC intention to join politics. We know say di constitution no allow National and Resident Electoral Commissioners to belong to political parties.

"Also di use of INEC compound and facility to declare dey unlawful and no follow di Code of Conduct wey INEC officials suppose follow." Na so INEC tok.

Di statement wey di National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee sign also indict di REC say im fail to follow di laid down procedures for pesin wey wan resign.

"Dr Briyai no follow di procedure of di constitution of Nigeria wey tok say resignation of appointment take effect after di pesin wey appoint you receive am, in dis case di President, we never receive any letter and we no dey aware say di President don collect too.

Na on Friday di REC declare for Calabar, Cross River.