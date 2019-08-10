Image copyright Getty Images Image example Muslims dey pray for Mount Arafat on August 20 2018

Di day of Arafat fall on di 9th day of di Islamic calendar wey dem dey call Dhul-Hajjah, wey be di second day of hajj. Na ogbonge and important part of di annual pilgrimage wey Muslims dey do for Mecca.

Afta sunrise on dis day, millions of pilgrims wey go fo hajj go begin di journey to Mount Arafat wey dey outside di city of Mecca.

Di second day of di hajj for many Muslims na one of di most important.

Dis nah some of di reasons why.

Arafat day nah di day before Eid-al-Adha. For di Islamic calendar, e dey hapun 70 days afta Ramadan, Di occasion dey mark di day wen Islam dey perfected, and Allah's blessings dey complete according to one verse inside di Quran.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Muslims wey go Mecca must climb di Mount of Mercy or else dia holy journey no go complete

Arafat nah di second day and di ogbonge day for Hajj wey pilgrims dey gather on top Mount Mercy for Arafat, wey dey near Makkah. Mount Arafat nah di the site where Prophet Mohammad give im farewell sermon

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Muslims dey pray for Mount Arafat on August 10 2019.

On dis day, all Muslims wey no fit make am to Mecca dey fast and di ones wey make am to Arafat go spend di day dia dey pray.

To complete hajj, Muslims must stand ontop Mount Arafat or dia holy journey no go dey complete.

