Di Lagos command of di Nigerian Police don confam say stray bullet from one of dia officers kill one woman for Lagos on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, one video bin comot for social media wey show one 'SARS' officer wey don wunjure wit blood for head sidon for floor, as plenty pipo gada around am.

Di tori wey follow di video be say di officer and im team begin shoot anyhow sake of say dem wan catch one 'Yahoo boy' but stray bullet come hit and kill one trader wey carri belle.

Some hours later, di police release statement to say wetin happun dey different.

Police say officers of di anti-kidnapping unit (and no be SARS) bin dey try catch some kidnapper suspects for Ijegun bus stop but those ones come attack dem, and na from dia stray bullet from dia officers, jam di victim.

"Di gang wit support of some notorious cultists for di area, come attack di Police team and wunjure di team leader, ASP Victor Ugbegun and two odas wey right now dey serious condition for intensive care unit.

"While we condole wit di family of deceased pesin, di Command call for calm and assurance for di family and friends say justice go prevail," di statement tok.

Di statement wey tok tok pesin Bala Elkana release also say di woman wey di stray bullet kill na one Busayo Owoodun. Although, e no dey clear if madam Owoodun na di same 'Biliki' wey di social media tori name, or not.

Wetin no also dey clear na whether di kidnapper suspects dey armed wit weapon(s) during di "attack" wey di police say dia officers face.

Many civilians for Nigeria feel say police too dey use gun and open fire anyhow, wey dey lead to death of innocent pipo. And also, many of di officers wey dey at fault no dey face justice.