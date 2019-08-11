Image copyright Getty Images

President Muhammadu Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa don gree to meet for October for tok tok ontop how dem go torchlight mata wey concern di Nigerian community for South Africa.

Di meeting wey go happun in two months time go also look how to promote trade and investment.

Di Nigeria Presidency twitter handle, late on Saturday 10 August, bin say: "For telephone conversation wen Pres. Buhari bin get with Pres Ramaphosa for im home for Daura, e accept invitation to visit S/Africa make dem for "consider di recurrent issue wey concern di wellbeing of Nigerians wey dey live for South Africa."

Ramaphosa, wey imsef visit Buhari for Abuja for 2018, send invitation letter give President Buhari, so as for de to dscuss mata on "peace, security and socio-economic development for di continent."

Nigerians don react for Twitter say make President Buhari use dis opportunity to also torchlight di kill-kill of Nigerians dia

Ova 100 Nigerians don die for xenophobic attacks since 2016.