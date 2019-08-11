PDP win all seats for Bayelsa LGA elections, APC boycott am

Image copyright Bayelsa State Min of Information and Orientation Image example Di Peoples Democratic Party PDP don win all chairman and councillor seats for di local goment Elections wey hold on Saturday 10 August, 2019

Nigeria main opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don win all chairman and councillor seats for di local goment elections wey hold for Bayelsa State, on Saturday 10 August, 2019.Local tori pipo report say voter turnout bin dey low but di conduct of di elections bin dey peaceful.

Chairman of di Bayelsa State Independent Election Commission BYSIEC, Dr. Remember Ogbe tell BBC Pidgin say di election hold for di 8 local goment areas for di state and na one of di best election dem don record for di state as e bin dey very peaceful."For election wey record over 60% voter turnout, na di work of God say we do di election and no violence, nobody die, everywhere dey very peaceful and we thank God."Dr Ogbe say 44 of di 91 political parties na im participate for di election but di main opposition party, di All Progressives Congress (APC) dey among di political parties wey no follow participate for di elections.

Di BBC try to reach APC chairmo Jotan Amos for phone to try explain why im party boycott di elections, but im no respond.