Leader of di banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and im wife dey Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as dem dey prepare to travel go out of Nigeria dis night.

Di Shia leader and Zeenat, im wife go travel comot from di Abuja airport later today, di BBC bin confam from dia lawyer Femi Falana.

Last week, El-Zakzaky - wey di Nigerian goment detain since 2015 - get bail from High Court for Kaduna to go India for treatment.

Di court order di release of di couple on condition say dem go return to kontinu dia trial afta hospital discharge dem. But di state goment dey appeal dis order on grounds say dem no suppose travel out.

El-Zakzaky, im wife, and two others dey face prosecution for di December 2015 IMN protest wey lead di army to chook leg for di mata.

At least 347 members of di Islamic Movement na im soldiers kill during that protests and many local and international rights groups don already condemn di kill-kill.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Shia Muslim demonstrators hold banner Srinagar, India to protest El-Zakzaky freedom

On 26 July, some Shia Muslims bin carri enta streets for India - like dem don dey do come since di time of El-Zakzaky detention - to protest im release.