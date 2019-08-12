El-Zakzaky and im wife dey travel out for treatment today
Leader of di banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and im wife dey Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as dem dey prepare to travel go out of Nigeria dis night.
Di Shia leader and Zeenat, im wife go travel comot from di Abuja airport later today, di BBC bin confam from dia lawyer Femi Falana.
- DSS ready to release El-Zakzaky
- 'Investigate di 3 IMN members wey die for police hand' - Amnesty Intl.
- El-Zakzaky no show but court set ruling
Last week, El-Zakzaky - wey di Nigerian goment detain since 2015 - get bail from High Court for Kaduna to go India for treatment.
Di court order di release of di couple on condition say dem go return to kontinu dia trial afta hospital discharge dem. But di state goment dey appeal dis order on grounds say dem no suppose travel out.
El-Zakzaky, im wife, and two others dey face prosecution for di December 2015 IMN protest wey lead di army to chook leg for di mata.
At least 347 members of di Islamic Movement na im soldiers kill during that protests and many local and international rights groups don already condemn di kill-kill.
On 26 July, some Shia Muslims bin carri enta streets for India - like dem don dey do come since di time of El-Zakzaky detention - to protest im release.